 Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts a prosperous week
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts a prosperous week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 28, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for April 28th-3rd May,2024 to know your astrological predictions. This week is good for investments and no ailment will hurt you.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, proper communication helps you troubleshoot love-related issues.

Troubleshoot the problems in the love life to stay happy. Handle every professional crisis diligently. Be careful about finances but your health is good. Proper communication helps you troubleshoot love-related issues. More job opportunities will knock on the door. This week is good for investments and no ailment will hurt you. 

Weekly Horoscope Libra, Today,April 28: More job opportunities will knock on the door.
Weekly Horoscope Libra, Today,April 28: More job opportunities will knock on the door.

 

Libra Love Horoscope This Week 

Single Libras can expect a new relationship to bring happiness to life this week. Plan a vacation this weekend or introduce the lover to the family to get approval. Be sensible while having discussions and provide the personal space the over. You may surprise the lover with gifts. Avoid discussing old unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds. Married females may conceive this week and you can also be serious about expanding the family.

 

Libra Career Horoscope This Week 

Take up new tasks at the office without inhibition. There can be challenges in the form of office politics but ensure you overcome everything efficiently. Your attitude is crucial at team meetings and clients will approve the commitment. A project may not be up to the mark and the client will want a rework that may impact the morale. However, do not give up. Instead, take this up as a challenge. Students will clear examinations and traders will also see good returns this week.

 

Libra Money Horoscope This Week 

No major financial issue will trouble you. However, the first part of the week is not good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. You can consider expanding the business to new areas. Libras will win a long-pending legal conflict over property. You will also see an appraisal by the end of the week. The second part of the week is to financially help a sibling or friend. 

 

Libra Health Horoscope This Week 

Ensure you have a properly balanced personal and professional life. Focus on your diet and ensure you are eating healthy. The natives suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully. Some Libras will give up alcohol and tobacco. Pregnant Libras should be careful while taking part in adventure activities.

Libra Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  •  Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  •  Symbol: Scales
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Kidneys &amp; Bladder
  •  Sign Ruler: Venus
  •  Lucky Day: Friday
  •  Lucky Color: Brown
  •  Lucky Number: 3
  •  Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &amp; Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts a prosperous week
