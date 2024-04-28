Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts a prosperous week

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, proper communication helps you troubleshoot love-related issues. Troubleshoot the problems in the love life to stay happy. Handle every professional crisis diligently. Be careful about finances but your health is good. Proper communication helps you troubleshoot love-related issues. More job opportunities will knock on the door. This week is good for investments and no ailment will hurt you. Weekly Horoscope Libra, Today,April 28: More job opportunities will knock on the door.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Single Libras can expect a new relationship to bring happiness to life this week. Plan a vacation this weekend or introduce the lover to the family to get approval. Be sensible while having discussions and provide the personal space the over. You may surprise the lover with gifts. Avoid discussing old unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds. Married females may conceive this week and you can also be serious about expanding the family.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Take up new tasks at the office without inhibition. There can be challenges in the form of office politics but ensure you overcome everything efficiently. Your attitude is crucial at team meetings and clients will approve the commitment. A project may not be up to the mark and the client will want a rework that may impact the morale. However, do not give up. Instead, take this up as a challenge. Students will clear examinations and traders will also see good returns this week.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will trouble you. However, the first part of the week is not good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. You can consider expanding the business to new areas. Libras will win a long-pending legal conflict over property. You will also see an appraisal by the end of the week. The second part of the week is to financially help a sibling or friend.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you have a properly balanced personal and professional life. Focus on your diet and ensure you are eating healthy. The natives suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully. Some Libras will give up alcohol and tobacco. Pregnant Libras should be careful while taking part in adventure activities.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)