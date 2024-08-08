Lion's Gate portal 2024: Here's what you should manifest on this day

What is the Lion's gate portal? The Lion’s Gate Portal physically occurs when the Sun in Leo aligns with the star Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. This alignment happens during Leo season, from July 28 to August 12, but Lion's Gate Portal peak time is on August 8, which is considered the most powerful day. Representative image of a lion-faced door.

What should you manifest on the Lion's Gate Portal 2024?

During the Lion’s Gate Portal, it’s helpful to do a powerful journaling exercise: Write down every negative thought or comment you’ve ever had about yourself. It might be tough, but this deep work is essential for real change. Recognize these thoughts as untrue and ask yourself, “If I were in my full power, what would I truly believe?”

With Mercury retrograde in play, this is the perfect time to revisit and revise limiting beliefs.

Embrace Your Rage: Tapping into your rage can be a source of power. Contrary to some spiritual teachings, rage isn’t low-frequency; it can propel you to take action and reclaim your power. To harness this energy, find a safe place (like a pillow, the shower, or your car) and scream. Let out words, phrases, or just noise until you feel the underlying emotions beneath your anger.

Protect Your Space: With retrograde and the portal open, it’s advised to use black salt to protect yourself from negative energies. Sprinkle it around your home and outdoor spaces to create a safe, energetic boundary.

Thank Your Darkness: It’s important to acknowledge and thank the darker aspects of yourself. These parts have protected and comforted you in the past. Light a white candle and express your gratitude for how far your shadow self has brought you. Spirituality isn’t just about peace, love, and light—it’s about embracing your full power.

Embrace Your Power: To root down and rise up, find a comfortable place outside and take three deep breaths. Ask Spirit to integrate all parts of yourself without judgment. As you do this, you may feel physical sensations like tingling or temperature changes. When the process feels complete, thank yourself for allowing it to happen.

Benefits of Healing: When you’ve done the work to face and integrate your shadow, you’ll notice several benefits:

Fewer emotional outbursts due to self-ownership

2. Speaking up when necessary

3. Feeling gratitude without needing validation from others

4. Understanding and embracing your emotions without fear

Operating from this place of fullness will allow you to fully receive the energy of the Lion’s Gate and direct it toward abundance. This year’s wild, fearless, powerful energy invites you to embody these traits. If you can be wild, fearless, and powerful, nothing will stop you, and the joy you’ll experience is just the beginning!