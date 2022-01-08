Love and Relationship Horoscope for January 8, 2022

Aries: Stay away from outside temptations as it will not be worth your time and efforts. Instead,focus on your existing relationship and resolve issues amicably. Your partner needs your support and help to figure out their life. Take responsibility for your action. Married couples need to be involved in joint planning to streamline their finances.

Taurus: A new relationship is on the cards provided you are practical enough to take the initiative. If you want to date the person of your liking then you will be motivated to do something about this. Be proactive and rest will follow. Married couples will look for some comforts, hence do spend time together and hear each other out.

Gemini: A pleasant surprise is on the cards as your beloved may do something out-of-the-box which will make your day. Spend some quality time with your partner and make them feel special too.Married couples can find the going tough as they may not be able to live up to their commitments which can cause friction. Be ready to make up for this.

Cancer: You will be in two minds regarding your current relationship. On the one hand, you want to

be with that special person, but at the same time you are not ready to let go of your freedom to live

on your own terms. Take some time and decide what is more important for you. Married couples need to acknowledge and recognise their partner’s support.

Leo: You need to adopt a fresh mindset in order to find the desired satisfaction. Your love life can be termed satisfactory at best as of now. You need to spice up things by being unorthodox. Surprise your partner by cooking what they love, they would reciprocate. Married partners need to prioritise their future goals and discuss what is relevant.

Virgo: It is a great day to socialise. Plan to attend any event or party and it will work wonders. You will end up talking in detail about love and relationships with your closed one which will be lot of fun. Those committed should avoid getting into any sticky situations. Use your diplomatic skills to not get into any argument or make any controversial remarks.

Libra: You may find the relationship to be on the cold side today. Do not expect deep emotional bonding as it may elude you. Instead, look to entertain yourself today. Go out and treat yourself to something new. Married couples need to be logical and calm while making decisions so that they can consciously choose the right path.

Scorpio: There will be an element of peace and stability in your relationship today. You will share a quiet warmth that will allow you to move beyond mere physical attraction and connect with each other on an intellectual and emotional level. You will think about moving ahead on this relationship as it seems to be adding value to your life.

Sagittarius: Go out and spend some time together with your loved one. Your relationship may have become a bit stagnant due to a monotonous routine. You need to pick it up and move into a new social circle, meet new people and allow fresh energy to flow into your love life. Committed couples need to avoid bringing up old issues and look to start afresh.

Capricorn: You need to put on your listening cap today. Listening to your partner will allow them to discover emotional security with you. Bonding will improve and it will translate into all all-round happiness. Communicate more with your body language rather than words. Married couples need to be kind to their partner and be sensitive about their demands.

Aquarius: You need to add depth to your relationship by knowing your partner in greater detail. Ask them about what they like, their insecurities and what kind of life they want in future. This will help in mutual soul-searching and sharing your realisations will greatly help. Married natives need to communicate clearly to avoid misunderstandings.

Pisces: It is time you get your feet on the ground and be realistic about your life. Stop looking for an ideal which doesn’t exist. It will take you away from meeting your true love. Go out and meet new people and add an element of joy and celebration to your life. Married couples need to bring up their romantic side and appreciate their partner.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779