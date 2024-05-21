Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) Your luck this week is strong and speedy. Lean into it, and it will help you conquer your goals and cross milestones quickly. It's called speedy luck, after all! Remember, you may need to step out of your comfort zone to harness this luck fully. If you feel the nudge to do so, don't let your fears hold you back. Here are your lucky Chinese zodiac signs from May 20 to 26, 2024.(Pexels)

Also Read Weekly Chinese Horoscope from May 20-27, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The colour blue will be lucky for you this week. Meditate more frequently to stay grounded and be ready to act when your luck comes speeding in!

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Don't underestimate the power of the supernatural and its influence on your life. Your luck this week will stem from these mysterious places, especially your dreams. If possible, maintain a dream journal to track what you see before your brain deletes those fleeting memories. You will unearth deep insights and hidden symbols when you do this.

Also Read May 20-26, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

You can also enhance this luck by meditating for a few minutes before sleeping. Don't be surprised if these messages and insights lead you to something golden. Green will be your lucky colour for this week.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Your luck this week has an introverted quality to it. If you allow yourself to turn inward and listen closely to your heart, the right answers will reveal themselves. That's how you will lock in on your luck.

Also Read Here is the May 2024 Horoscope for your Chinese zodiac sign

This also means setting boundaries against socializing if you don't feel inclined to do so now. Trust the process. Not every week needs to be filled with social events and activities. The colour green will be lucky for you this week.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Good luck is on your side for those betting on something, whether it's an investment opportunity, a new venture, or even a game at the casino. However, know your limits, as this luck won't last indefinitely.

Also Read Chinese Horoscope May 2024: Here's why 3 Chinese zodiac signs will receive luck

For others, your luck will open new options and bring new opportunities. Trust your inner voice and choose the path (or paths) that make the most sense to you. That's where you will find even more luck waiting.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Your luck this week is firmly tied to your sense of self. If you habitually sabotage yourself or indulge in negative self-talk, you will lose out on this luck. If, instead, you hype yourself up and trust your talents and abilities, the path forward will suddenly become easy. Luck will remove unseen obstacles.

The colour yellow and yellow flowers will bring you luck this week. You can place the flowers in a vase wherever you want this luck to play out—whether at home, work, or elsewhere.