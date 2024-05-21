Weekly Chinese Horoscope from May 20-27, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, focus on recognizing your talents and not letting rejections get you down. Trust in yourself, and you'll find plenty of opportunities available. Weekly Chinese Horoscope from May 20-27, 2024.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: May 21

In love, take a step back to ground yourself. Whether you're single or in a relationship, this will help you build something special.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 23

Your social life might be unpredictable this week. Spend more time developing your talents and knowledge, bringing future rewards.

Lucky Day for Career: May 26

Things are progressing just as they should in your career. Keep up your steady pace and be patient. Your hard work will bear fruit in time.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

This week, the energy around you is dynamic and strong. Trust yourself and your instincts, and you'll be just fine. New opportunities are on the horizon!

Lucky Day in Love: May 26

In love, pay attention to red flags. The right person will feel compatible with your soul, while the wrong one will cause inner discomfort.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 26

Your social life might not be very eventful this week. Instead, focus on journaling and introspection, which will lead to deep insights into your future.

Lucky Day for Career: May 25

This week, you'll feel especially inspired in your career. Let your ideas develop, and you'll create something truly remarkable.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

This week, the energy is sweet and beautiful for you. Focus on the things, activities, and people that bring you joy, and you'll create wonderful memories.

Lucky Day in Love: May 25

In love, practice patience. Allow your relationship to develop naturally. Rushing things might lead to putting the wrong person in a place meant for the right one.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 24 & 25

Consider going on a spiritual retreat or a weekend trip. This will rejuvenate your soul and unleash your creative side.

Lucky Day for Career: May 23

In your career, avoid making grand gestures or big moves this week. Instead, focus on refining the details and ensuring everything runs smoothly.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

This week is about recognizing your inner strength and engaging with the world confidently. Avoid letting negative self-talk take root.

Lucky Day in Love: May 22

In love, trust your instincts. You're more perceptive than you realize. This will help you avoid people with red flags and move toward those who are a better fit.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 20

Expect a lively social life this week, with plenty of fun times and maybe a party. Let your extroverted side shine, and enjoy the moments.

Lucky Day for Career: May 21

Everything is progressing as it should in your career. Be patient and trust the process. As long as you stay the course, you'll do well.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

This week, your intuition will be heightened. Pay close attention to your observations and note them down if you might forget. This will help you gain deep insights.

Lucky Day in Love: May 20

In love, don't ignore your past experiences. Sometimes, life brings us similar people to see if we'll repeat the same mistakes or break free from old patterns.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 20

Your social life will be wonderful this week if you allow yourself to be surprised. Step out of your comfort zone and let the world delight you.

Lucky Day for Career: May 21

Focus on building strong relationships in your career, especially with your team. Remember, you're all working together toward a common goal.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

This week, the energy will help you transform and reach the next level or keep you in your comfort zone due to fear. Don't let fear stop you from receiving your blessings.

Lucky Day in Love: May 20

Your love and social lives are interconnected this week, especially if you're attending a family function like a wedding or baby shower. You'll encounter someone new, while someone from your past may disappear.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 20

Avoid holding onto fake friends who don't show genuine care. Be your own best friend until you find your true soul tribe.

Lucky Day for Career: May 20 & 21

Something mysterious is brewing behind the scenes in your career that will benefit you. Stay alert and continue managing your routines and responsibilities.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

This week, fate, destiny, and karma are on your side. Don't let your fears control you. Move forward with confidence and trust in the process.

Lucky Day in Love: May 21

In love, focus on quality time with your partner or date rather than the quantity of time spent together. This will help you build a solid foundation.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 21 & 23

Let your extroverted side shine in your social life. Embrace spontaneity and watch as amazing things unfold.

Lucky Day for Career: May 25

If you're considering a career change, journal your thoughts and feelings. This will help you clarify your priorities and decide on your next steps.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

This week is all about rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation for you. If you feel like taking a spontaneous trip or retreating to nature, go for it and let your soul breathe.

Lucky Day in Love: May 23

In love, it's time to cut energetic ties with people from your past who still unconsciously influence your life. Consider working with a therapist to untangle these connections and beliefs.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 25

Prioritize yourself in your social life this week. Don't feel guilty about needing space and alone time. Self-care is essential, not selfish.

Lucky Day for Career: May 26

In your career, focus on creating a positive environment wherever you go. Maintain a light touch to nurture good relationships and bring a human element to your professional life.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

This week, focus on recognizing where you're exceeding expectations positively and where you might be overdoing things negatively. Strive for balance.

Lucky Day in Love: May 21

In love, plan activities and bonding rituals with your partner or date. They don't have to be elaborate, just heartfelt. Your relationship will thrive under this influence.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 22

In your social life, be selective about who you engage with. Fake friends or toxic influences can undermine your confidence and self-esteem.

Lucky Day for Career: May 22 & 23

In your career, trust your intuition. Pay attention to changing trends and global events, as these will soon impact your work processes.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

This week, focus on staying grounded and confident. This will help you uncover hidden truths and gain deep insights.

Lucky Day in Love: May 21

In love, work on building something solid and think long-term. If the person you're with isn't interested, don't try to change their mind. Letting go of the wrong person makes room for the right one to come in.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 21

Your social life will have a mysterious vibe this week. Pay attention to signs and synchronicities, especially if you see repeating numbers. Note these observations and interpret their unique messages for you.

Lucky Day for Career: May 23

In your career, everything is progressing as it should. Stay on top of your routines and responsibilities, and you'll do well.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

This week, your love life will be very prominent, especially if you are married with kids. Avoid letting third parties interfere in your private matters, and pay close attention to the details.

Lucky Day in Love: May 23

Some of you are on the verge of making an important decision that will impact your life and your loved ones. Practice focused breathing and meditation to stay calm and grounded.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 23

If you feel the urge to avoid socializing this week, trust that inner voice. Spend more time on introspection. The cosmic energies are better suited for planning and observation.

Lucky Day for Career: May 21

In your career, embrace creativity and allow small ideas to grow into big ones. Don't let negative self-talk hold you back. You have the potential to succeed!

This week, the energy is strong for you. Set your plans into motion and let fate work its magic. Knowing your goals will attract the support you need.

Lucky Day in Love: May 21

In love, you have more options than you realize. Don't let anyone shrink your sphere with negative words and judgments.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 23

Your social life will unfold based on your choices this week. Keep your calendar open to allow for spontaneity.

Lucky Day for Career: May 24

In your career, embrace fresh ideas and perspectives. Collaborating with younger people can be particularly beneficial for your success.