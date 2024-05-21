May 20-26, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week, your luck in love is about recognizing the blessings already in your life and expressing gratitude for them. Recognizing your blessings will help you stay on the right path. 5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from May 20-26, 2024.(Pexels)

If you are single, you will find love while working on a beloved project, which could even be at your workplace. Focus on what you love doing, and love will find you there.

If you are in a relationship, you will find deeper love when you elevate your relationship with your partner. Have meaningful conversations about your future together; the results pleasantly surprise you.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Your intuition will guide your luck in love this week. Be mindful as you go about your days.

If you are single, your intuition will help you avoid those who aren't right for you and lead you to people, places, and situations that will help you shine from within.

If you are in a relationship, trust yourself and communicate your needs. Listen to your partner when they express theirs. Don't let any third party, whether a sibling, parent, in-law, or someone else, come between you. Your luck in love will help you cut through the noise and focus on what truly matters.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

This week, your luck in love focuses on establishing a strong foundation in romance and recognizing true compatibility.

If you are single, you'll find true love when you step out of your comfort zone and embrace the unexpected. Avoid making excuses and be honest with yourself about compatibility.

If you are in a relationship, be mindful in your interactions with your significant other. This attentiveness will inspire spontaneous ideas, helping deepen your love and add joy to your relationship. Embrace these moments to enhance your bond and happiness.

We are a few months into the Year of the Dragon, and your luck is as strong as ever.

If you are single, purge what's old and unnecessary from your life. Let go of energetic ties to exes or those who hurt you in the past, as they can block you from receiving your luck in love.

If you are in a relationship, trust your counsel and ignore petty comments from third parties, whether mutual friends, family, or acquaintances. Your luck in love will shine and silence the naysayers. Just live authentically and focus on what's right for you and your partner.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

This week, your luck in love will come from introverted activities or engaging with people indoors.

If you are single, don't give up on finding love through modern means such as dating apps and the internet. These platforms can help you identify red flags before committing to an in-person date.

In a relationship, show your love through small, thoughtful gestures. Surprise your partner with their favourite meal, buy matching bracelets to feel connected even when apart, or share moments that remind you of them. Let your heart guide you, and everything will fall into place.