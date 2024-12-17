Menu Explore
Nostradamus's Predictions for 2025: An end of war, asteroid collision and more for the coming year

BySoumi Pyne
Dec 17, 2024 07:33 PM IST

Nostradamus's writings suggest that 2025 could bring significant challenges, including a potential asteroid collision and a plague-like outbreak in the UK.

Nostradamus, a French astrologer and physician from the 1500s, is famous for predicting major historical events, such as Adolf Hitler’s rise, the 9/11 attacks, and COVID-19.

Nostradamus's Predictions 2025.(Pixabay)
Also Read Nostradamus 2024 predictions: Echoes of war and looming famine, will Dragon rise as global power?

According to the researcher's analysis, his writings suggest that 2025 could bring significant challenges, including a potential asteroid collision and a plague-like outbreak in the UK.

An end to Russia-Ukraine war

Nostradamus' predictions for 2024 hint at the continuation of a large-scale war across continents. However, his cryptic writings suggest that 2025 could bring an end to one of the prolonged conflicts, possibly referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in 2022. The astrologer described a scenario where exhaustion from the prolonged war might push both sides to seek peace. He wrote, "Through long war all the army exhausted,so that they do not find money for the soldiers; instead of gold or silver, they will come to coin leather, Gallic brass, and the crescent sign of the Moon." The references to "Gallic brass" and "the crescent sign of the Moon" have led some to speculate that France and Turkey might play roles in resolving the conflict.

Plague and War in England

Nostradamus also predicted hardships for England in 2025, foreseeing "cruel wars" and the outbreak of an "ancient plague" that could prove more devastating than any enemy. Given his previous predictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this prophecy has sparked interest and concern among analysts and readers.

Asteroid Collision with Earth

Another striking prediction involves a giant asteroid either colliding with Earth or coming dangerously close in 2025. While Nostradamus’ words hint at a catastrophic impact that could threaten humanity, scientists note that near-Earth asteroids are not uncommon, with hundreds passing by Earth safely each year.

Natural Calamities in Brazil

Nostradamus' writings also foretell natural calamities for Brazil, referred to as the "Garden of the World." The prophecy speaks of severe flooding and possible volcanic activity, likely tied to the effects of climate change. He wrote, "Garden of the world near the new city, In the path of the hollow mountains: It will be seized and plunged into the Tub, Forced to drink waters poisoned by sulfur."

Tuesday, December 17, 2024
