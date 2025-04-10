Pink Full Moon 2025: An influence for each zodiac sign

Pink Moon in Libra or Full Moon in Libra peaks on Saturday, April 12 at 8:22 p.m. EDT, and it’s bringing unexpected results for each zodiac sign. Whether you're feeling the need to clear the air, shift in career or just take a breath, this full moon has a message for all zodiac signs. Full Pink Moon rising over Kent Island in Chesapeake Bay, Maryland.(X - @dcsplicer)

What is Pink Full Moon in astrology?

Pink Full Moon is known as the first full moon in the astrological year or the Aries season. April’s Pink Moon gets its name from the blooming of wild ground phlox, a pink wildflower that covers fields across North America during early spring. This bloom usually happens around the same time as the full moon in April.

This year, the Pink Moon is also special because it’s the Paschal Full Moon—the first full moon after the Spring Equinox. In the Catholic calendar, Easter Sunday always falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, which is why many of us get a long weekend to enjoy around this time too.

Aries

This full moon in April is shining a light on your close relationships. If things have felt shaky lately, especially with Venus just ending its retrograde, now’s a good time to release what’s no longer working between you and your partner. If you're single, you might notice it's time to let go of old habits that keep love at arm’s length.

Taurus

You’re being reminded to take care of yourself. This full moon brings your focus to your daily routine and health. If you've been ignoring your needs or pushing yourself too hard, it’s time to pause and put yourself first. Venus going direct will help things feel lighter—so take the break you deserve.

Gemini

This full moon is lighting up your fun and artistic side. If anything has been getting in the way of your joy or self-expression, now’s your chance to let it go. Let your imagination lead the way and do something that makes you feel alive.

Cancer

Your home and family life are getting a little shake-up under this full moon. You might feel the need to clean, organize, or sort through emotional clutter. If something’s been bothering you at home, this is the time to clear the air and make space for more comfort and peace.

Leo

This full moon is helping you speak up. Whether it’s something you’ve been meaning to say or a message you’ve been holding back, now’s the time to let it out. Mercury retrograde is over, so communication gets easier—but still, think before you speak.

Virgo

Money and security are in focus now. The full moon is showing you where your finances—or your energy—might be out of balance. This is your chance to look at your spending, set a budget, or simply remind yourself what truly matters to you.

Libra

This is your full moon, and it’s all about you. Take a moment to reflect on how far you’ve come and how you’re growing. You might feel ready to shed old patterns and step into a more confident version of yourself. Trust what you’re feeling—it’s part of your evolution.

Scorpio

This full moon is in your zone of endings and inner healing. Emotions might feel intense, but this is your moment to let go of pain or fears that are no longer serving you. Be gentle with yourself—you’re clearing space for a fresh start.

Sagittarius

Community and friendships are front and center. You might be thinking about how you show up for others—and how they show up for you. It’s a good time to let go of connections that don’t support your growth, and open your heart to people who truly get you.

Capricorn

Your career or public image might need a little reset. The full moon is pushing you to think about what’s next and where you really want to go. If something at work feels off, trust your instincts. It might be time for a shift or bold move—just make sure it aligns with your long-term goals.

Aquarius

Big ideas and future plans are on your mind. This full moon is inspiring you to explore, learn, or even travel. If fear or doubt has been holding you back, now’s your chance to release it and think bigger. The world’s wide open—dream accordingly.

Pisces

You’ve been through a lot lately, Pisces, especially with all the retrograde energy in your sign. This full moon is about transformation—letting go of anything that drains you, whether it’s fear, toxic patterns, or power struggles. You’re stronger than you think, and you’re ready for the next chapter.