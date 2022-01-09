Pisces Daily Horoscope for January 9 : Welcome the new love!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, with your strong and consistent personality, you are likely to focus on bringing positive changes in your all-round development. Your firm resolve may be difficult to change in any circumstances. Hindrances might march towards you, but you are likely to confront them and emerge a winner. Your innovativeness and resourcefulness may keep you ahead in the rat race. You may prioritize your relationships over everything else and that trait is likely to win you friends as you move ahead in life. Your fresh ideas may translate into productive outputs. You may get to socialize more now that your circle of friends has increased. You may decide to do things that make you happy on the inside. Students may have to face tough times on the academic front. Travel plans may not reach fruition.

Pisces Finance Today

On the economic front, your business may get a boost and you may receive profits from unexpected sources. Investing in speculative activities may give you a fair chance to earn great dividends in the coming months.

Pisces Family Today

On the domestic front, children are likely to lift your spirits. Spending time with elders may prove to be worthwhile. You may work towards strengthening your relationship by paying more attention to the demands of your loved ones.

Pisces Career Today

On the career front, the day remains average. You may carry out your routine duties and may experience a lack of enthusiasm. Some of you may plan to switch jobs. However, think it through before making any hasty decision.

Pisces Health Today

On your health front, physical activities may keep you fit and fine. You may experience elevated levels of energy rushing through you. Spiritual healing may help you stay away from stress and lead a healthier life.

Pisces Love Life Today

On the romantic front, the day may be full of promises. Singles may find a suitable match and begin an exciting relationship. The recently married may enjoy intimacy and bliss.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026