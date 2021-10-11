Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Good day to rekindle love life!
Pisces Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Good day to rekindle love life!

Dear Pisces, your financial condition is good but think twice before making any investment. Enjoy the company of loved ones at home today. Your love life will rock and you will enjoy the company of your lover today.
You may achieve something big on the academic front and it may boost your self-confidence.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:30 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is going to be an average day for some, but it would be great if you can manage to seal some opportunities to knock your day today. You may get a chance to meet some big players in the market, you can meet and discuss your ideas with them to get good deals or chances to collaborate with them.

Homemakers will enjoy a peaceful aura at home and enjoy the company of kids and your spouse. The arrival of a new guest at home is foreseen for some. You may achieve something big on the academic front and it may boost your self-confidence.

How will your day turn out to be? Let's find out.

Pisces Finance Today

Your financial condition is good and cash will flow in from various income sources. Your past investments will reap rewards now. Some may think about investing in a lucrative property deal. Think twice before making any investment.

Pisces Family Today

Things will be excellent on the family front and homemakers may plan renovation at home. A younger family member may perform well on the academic front and make you feel proud. You will enjoy the company of loved ones at home today.

Pisces Career Today

You will be able to meet tight deadlines by devoting extra hours to work. Those who have joined a new job may feel comfortable in a new work environment and try to mingle with team members. A salary hike is foreseen for some.

Pisces Health Today

You will be in good health and start a new fitness regimen. Some may make new fitness goals and try to stick to them. You may also feel positive and it will fill you with positive vibes.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your love life will rock and you will enjoy the company of your lover today. Some may get surprise parties or gifts from their spouses. It's a good day to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Magenta

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

