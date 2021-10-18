Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 18: You will be in demand

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are a dreamer, nurturer and a romantic person. You are known to be emotionally sensitive and aware of all the situations around you. You can go to any lengths to ensure happiness for others and be sympathetic to their situations. You may be caught up with your wild imaginations and crazy notions, but once you understand the reality, nothing can hold you back! Because of your easy-going attitude, you are loved and admired by many people. This day has come with endless opportunities for you. You would feel extraordinarily motivated today. Try to impress the person you like or want to woo back into your life. Looking at the pattern of the day, there are some plans to travel in store for you.

Pisces Finance Today

You will get some good profit if you are selling a property. You can buy a property away from your birthplace or abroad at this time. Your lifestyle will change and you will also agree on certain long-term investment plans.

Pisces Family Today

Avoid being over worried about your children. Give them some space and freedom to take decisions of their own. Your married life will be particularly nice, and your spouse will have a great influence on your decision-making. She/he will help you to be on track.

Pisces Career Today

You are moving forward successfully, but your progress may be halted. If you have a new idea to work upon, then get it patented at the earliest. Your caliber is likely to be in demand and some of you may become your boss’s favorite too.

Pisces Health Today

Keep a balanced diet and start eating more and more fruits. If the current exercise regime is not making you feel any better, then step up and make a change! A new meditation technique can help you.

Pisces Love Life Today

People seeking soul mate may have a good day. You may attract someone. People already in relationship will see a spark in their chemistry.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

