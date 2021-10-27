Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 24: Glad tidings waiting in family

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, the day promises to be full of surprises. You will get plenty of opportunities to prove your mettle and retain an upper hand in any task that you take up. Be on the lookout, as some people might try to gain advantage from your generous and outgoing nature with their hidden agenda. Try to understand human behavior to avoid landing in sticky situations. Be composed and collected and prepared to face challenges that come your way. To maintain focus in life, do not forget to take small breaks and do things that bring you enjoyment. Property matters will be amicably solved and you can now have some peace of mind to go on an adventure trip you longed for!

Pisces Finance Today

The day will bring a mixed bag on your financial front today. Some of your long-term investments will not yield the kind of gains you expected. However, a home business venture is likely to bring you small gains.

Pisces Family Today

News of the arrival of a baby in the family will bring you great joy. It will spread cheer in the homely atmosphere and strengthen your ties. Relatives visiting you after a long time will keep the domestic environment lively and happy.

Pisces Career Today

Your ideas on the professional front are likely to benefit the organization in a major way and your hard work is likely to bear fruits today. You will be lauded for your expertise and skills at work, which will be suitably rewarded.

Pisces Health Today

Your health will remain fine. Joining a fitness class with health-conscious friends is likely to benefit your physical well-being. Practicing meditation techniques on a daily basis will help you relieve unnecessary stress.

Pisces Love Life Today

You may want to spend some private moments with your beloved. However, a short separation from your romantic partner is likely on the cards today, which may make you nervous and anxious.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

