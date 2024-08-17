Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts falling in love

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread happiness around Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024. Spend more time together with the lover and talk openly.

Keep the lover happy by showering affection. Ensure your performance at the office is as per the expectation. Handle wealth carefully. Pay attention to your health.

You will see bright moments of love today. Spend more time with the lover and keep all cards tight to the chest. Handle wealth smartly. MI or health issues will be there and you need to pay attention.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together with the lover and talk openly. Your positive approach will help maintain the relationship for a long time. Those who recently had a breakup will fall in love again. Some females will meet the ex-lover which will also help in rekindling the relationship. However, married natives should not let this impact their marital life. Single Pisces females will receive a proposal today. Consider a romantic vacation where you may take a call in the future.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be diligent at the workplace. Your discipline and commitment will win accolades today. Some new tasks will be assigned and take them as opportunities to prove their mettle. If you are keen to switch the job, update the profile on job portals and wait for calls. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership. Trust is a major factor in a business and when you are not happy with the partner, it is good to sever the ties.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Financial success will be there as wealth will come from multiple sources. However, you need to curb the expenses as some emergency may come up in a day or two. You may consider renovating the house or buying a car. Some legal issues will be settled and the verdict will be in your favor. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You may develop minor complications today. There will be respiratory issues that will require medical attention. Those with diabetes would need medical attention today. Today is also good to start hitting the gym. However, avoid lifting heavy objects. If you’ve got surgery lined up for today, you can go ahead with the schedule.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)