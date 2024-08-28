Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts a new deal

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not lose the focus Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024. This will also reflect in the professional one.

Keep the love affair productive today. This will also reflect in the professional one. Put efforts into handling wealth diligently. Health is also good today.

Express the emotions in the love affair and this can have a positive impact. Consider taking up new tasks that prove your professional mettle. You are good in terms of both wealth and health.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

There is happiness in the relationship today. Your attitude will keep the love affair alive. Spend more time together. Some love affairs will be toxic and females may prefer coming out of it. You need to consider the preferences of your lover. You both must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Married Pisces natives should stay away from the ex-lover as your spouse may find this out today. Plan a romantic dinner today where you may also present a surprise gift.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work and keep the team in good spirits. Your presence will motivate the coworkers in team projects and the management will approve your commitment. You may expect a change in role for positive reasons. You may also confidently update the profile on a job portal as an interview call will come up before the day ends. Do not sign a new deal or partnership in the first part of the day. Similarly, you should not launch a new venture today. Instead, wait for a day or two.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth is at your side. And this permits you to invest in stock and speculative business. However, do not lend a big amount to someone as you will have trouble in getting it back. Some seniors will divide the wealth among children while females will also prefer spending for a party with friends. Some businessmen may have troubles in partnerships causing issues in raising funds. A financial dispute may also happen today.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Today, females working in the kitchen should be careful about minor cuts and burns. Seniors may have a burning sensation and should consult a doctor. Skip junk food and tobacco to maintain physical health. Drink plenty of water to let the skin radiate. There can also be viral fever, sore throat, or oral health issues.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)