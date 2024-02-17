 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today,Feb 17,2024 predicts good time to prove your mettle | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts good time to prove your mettle

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024 predicts good time to prove your mettle

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 17, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for February 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your performance will see new heights.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, hit at opportunities when you find them

Fix the love-related problems today while you perform well at the office. You are financially good & health will give you no major trouble today. Diet is also crucial.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: Handle the relationship issues with a mature attitude.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 17, 2024: Handle the relationship issues with a mature attitude.

Handle the relationship issues with a mature attitude. Your commitment will help in handling all professional challenges with care. Today is good for investments and you will also stay healthy throughout the day.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Shower love on the partner and see the positive response. Some long-distance love affairs will need special attention. Be committed to the partner and value the opinions which will also strengthen the bonding. Those who faced opposition to the relationship will witness a big change in the attitude of seniors in the family. Married Pisces natives will have a cordial relationship with the family members of the spouse and will also receive moral support on different issues.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your performance will see new heights. Some tasks will demand extra attention. Foreign projects will require additional productive hours. Lawyers, academicians, graphic designers, bankers, media persons, and chefs will see opportunities to professionally prove their mettle. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will have good news. Entrepreneurs will succeed in finding promoters. Some businessmen will find fortune overseas and may plan to take the business offshore.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

All pending dues will be cleared today while Pisces natives will also see opportunities to settle property-relates issues at home. Today is good to donate money to charity. A friend will ask for financial assistance which you may not refuse. Those who are traveling need to be careful while using cards for payment. Investing in stock, gold, and speculative business are smart ideas. The second half of the day is also good to buy electronic devices and home furniture.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Though the health is good, minor allergies will be common which can impact the routine life. You need to kick off the day with light exercise or yoga which may help you stay healthy for long hours. Do not miss medicines today and seniors on travel should carry a medical box.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On