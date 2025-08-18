Pisces Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: You may be given the task to negotiate with a client

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are destiny’s timekeeper The relationship will be productive, and some females will also get the support of their parents. Ensure you settle the professional issues. Wealth is also positive. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay happy in your love life. Overcome every professional challenge with confidence. Financially, you are good, but minor health issues may exist today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair productive today, and prefer spending time in a lonely area. You both will have moments to cherish. Single natives may find someone interesting, and this will also lead to the beginning of a new love affair. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage today. Married male natives should stay away from office romance, as your spouse will catch you red-handed today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be concerned about the team, as your behavior will be out during appraisals. You may be given the task to negotiate with a client and utilize this as an option to prove your mettle. You may also update the profile on a job portal, as new interview calls will come before the day ends. Students applying for examinations will clear them without much difficulty. Businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new territories.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be at your side. The second part of the day is good for resolving a monetary issue with a friend, while you may also consider buying a vehicle. However, you should avoid large investments in the stock market. Females will buy a home or renovate the existing one. Seniors can divide the wealth among children, while you are also good at planning a vacation abroad. Have a great day in terms of business as well.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with the lungs. You should be careful about respiratory issues and avoid dusty surroundings. Those who are senior may require a complete body test. Take plenty of water and also avoid junk food. Children may also develop bruises while playing today. Female natives who are pregnant should stay away from adventure sports. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)