Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Pisces Horoscope Today for January 17, 2026: An auspicious day for business exapnsion

    Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships.

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 6:33 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid tremors tactfully

    Have a strong love life and ensure all professional targets are met. Consider safe investments for a better future. You should pay attention to your health today.

    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Settle the issues in the relationship and spend more time with the partner. Financially, you will be strong today. Minor health issues may be present.

    Pisces Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship demands more communication. Do not get into arguments today, as your partner may misread your statements, leading to chaos. Some love affairs need more time, and you should be ready to sit with your lover. Your lover may be adamant on certain things, and this may seriously upset you. It is crucial not drag the parents into your arguments. Single females may expect a proposal in the classroom, workplace, or while attending an event in the late part of the day.

    Pisces Career Horoscope Today

    Do not compromise on the ideals. There can be chances where you may require being diplomatic, as you may also be under pressure to move away from ethics. Those who handle machines should update their technical knowledge to impress the clients. Sales and marketing personnel may travel a lot today, while healthcare professionals will get opportunities to move abroad for jobs. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships.

    Pisces Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. However, you may require spending for medical and legal purposes. There will be trouble related to property within the family. Your friend will need finance, and you may require assistance. Some females will contribute to a social cause, while it is good to avoid financial disputes with friends or siblings. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters, which will help in trade expansions.

    Pisces Health Horoscope Today

    Your health demands more attention today. Children may develop skin or oral issues that will require medical attention. Some seniors may have pain in joints, while children may also suffer from throat issues and viral fever. There can be trouble in the stomach, and outside food can be a reason. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol, as this can lead to a risky situation.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Pisces Horoscope Today For January 17, 2026: An Auspicious Day For Business Exapnsion

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes