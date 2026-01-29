Edit Profile
    Pisces Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: You may consider switching jobs

    Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Entrepreneurs can launch new business concepts without apprehension.

    Published on: Jan 29, 2026 4:11 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Today, life is not a joke for you

    Stay calm in the relationship & spend more time with your lover. Professionally, you have a good day as positive changes will happen. Money will also flow in.

    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude. The professional life will be busy, which requires extra effort. Financially, you are good today. Minor health issues may come up.

    Pisces Love Horoscope Today

    Spend time together, and also ensure you consider the opinions of your lover while making decisions today. Communication issues will be there, and it is crucial not to lose one's temper while having disagreements. Some relationships will have issues due to the interference of a third person, including a relative or an ex-lover. Single male natives may come across someone special. Those who are married need to stay away from outside relationships, which may damage their marriage today.

    Pisces Career Horoscope Today

    Brush up on your communication skills, as this will help you today during interactions. Those who are into law, media, advertising, hospitality, finance, and teaching may switch jobs for a better package. You may also consider switching jobs as the day is suitable to clear the interviews. It is also good to upgrade the technical skills as they will help you in an upcoming project. Entrepreneurs can launch new business concepts without apprehension. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news.

    Pisces Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in today. An old investment will bring in a good return, and you may utilize it to buy home appliances in the second half of the day. This will also impact the bank balance. Consider making smart investments, including in land, stock, and trade. You may inherit a property today or even win a legal battle. Some traders will also have relief from payment issues. Today is good to even donate money for charity purposes.

    Pisces Health Horoscope Today

    There can be issues associated with the chest or heart. You must be careful while lifting heavy objects and even while climbing stairs. Some children will develop bruises while playing outside. Today, you also need to consume more veggies and fruits and avoid alcohol. Females with gynaecological issues may require consulting a doctor today. Avoid driving at high speed, especially at night.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
