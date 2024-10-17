Menu Explore
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 predicts an auspicious time to invest in stock

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 17, 2024 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Explore love today and ensure your lover is in good spirits.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have the charm to conquer minds

Have a happy personal and office life. Your attitude is crucial in impressing clients and success also leads to career growth. Health is also positive today.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024: Health is also positive today.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024: Health is also positive today.

Explore love today and ensure your lover is in good spirits. New tasks will keep you busy at the office. Financially you will be strong today and your health will also be good.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to fix a date and you may also propose to get a positive response. Express your feelings and this will help you cool down the emotions. Single natives may find someone interesting and this will also lead to the beginning of a new love affair. Some love affairs will require more communication and this is vital in long-distance affairs. It is also possible that a friend of the opposite gender may express interest in you which you may accept.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

No new hiccup will occur at the workplace but some previous issues can have consequences. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. Your suggestions at team meetings will have a positive impact. Students looking for options for higher studies will be successful. Entrepreneurs will have a good time when it comes to finance.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come from different sources. The first part of the day is auspicious to invest in stock, trade, and real estate. There will also be success in getting a bank loan today. Today is also good to buy jewelry or electronic appliances for the home. Renovating the house is a good idea while you can also consider speculative business to augment the wealth. Do not lend a big amount to a friend as this will lead to disputes later.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Have proper attention to diet and skip any food that is rich in fat and oil. Children need to be careful as minor bruises may happen while playing. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life. You should also be careful while driving at night. Seniors will have sleep-related issues.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
