Pisces Horoscope for 28 June 2025: Tips to manage your fiscal hiccups

Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 28, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Keep the love affair exciting and spend more time together with the lover.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says,  It is not a smooth sail today

Troubleshoot the relationship issues. New tasks at the workplace will test your professional mettle today.  Settle the financial issues and prefer safe investments.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Despite problems from jealous colleagues, you’ll have a good day today.(Freepik)
Keep the love affair exciting and spend more time together with the lover. Utilize the opportunities at work to meet the expected targets. Financial issues demand safe investments and health will be in good shape today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today 

Keep your love life exciting today and engaging. Indulge in activities that you both like and also shower affection on the lover unconditionally. Have a great time with your partner in a lonely area. You may also spend time together at a train or a cafeteria today. Those who are single can be optimistic about meeting someone special today. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouse today to save the family life. 

Pisces Career Horoscope Today 

Despite problems from jealous colleagues, you’ll have a good day today. Some new assignments will keep you busy. Those who handle management profiles may expect appreciation from clients. Government employees may have a change in location while legal, healthcare, aviation, human resources, animation, and hospitality professionals will also have new opportunities. If you are into jobs that require technical knowledge, especially associated with machines, you’ll need to take the initiative in resolving major complaints. 

Pisces Money Horoscope Today 

There will be hiccups in the financial status in the first part of the day. This may impact your daily routine. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace or with friends. A sibling will ask for financial help for legal issues which you cannot refuse. Businessmen will have issues associated with funds and today is not good to sign new contracts related to finance. 

Pisces Health Horoscope Today 

No major medical issue will trouble you. You may have viral fever, oral health issues, and pain in joints and elbow today. There is also scope for minor bruises on children while playing. Seniors should be careful about their diet. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. You should also follow all traffic rules while driving and avoid hilly terrains in the evening hours. 

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

