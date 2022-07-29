Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 29,'22 states, start fresh

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) You have a sensitive personality and always wonder what's beyond the material world. You never hesitate to help your family members and close friends. You have a fair inclination towards art and beauty. At times, you are able to share some out of the box ideas with your friends. You are selfless and often lost in your own world. In fact, your passion to stay in the real world is very mediocre. You lose your zeal and liveliness pretty soon because of your lethargy. If you do not like something, you do not try towards understanding it but simply start something fresh. You are intuitive and often rely completely on your intuition rather than looking for facts to make an informed decision.

Pisces Finance Today You are well disciplined and believe in having a safe future. Today, your money life will be supported in a big way. You need to revisit your dreams and the day will impart you with all the financial support that you need to fulfill those dreams. Take necessary actions and achieve all that you desire.

Pisces Family Today A wonderful day is in store for you as you will feel emotionally stable and will have a sense of well-being. There will be self-assurance and you will be able to make the most of it.

Pisces Career Today You will find some improvements in work today. Things that were not going great will look better. Try to be humble with colleagues as it is important to maintain harmony at workspace.

Pisces Health Today Your energy level and sense of well-being will be optimum. Having a breakfast with fresh fruit and whole grains will provide you with instant energy. Eat veggies and protein in your meals and drink lots of water. You will feel rejuvenated throughout the day.

Pisces Love Life Today Someone special may enter your life. Keep your spirits high and make the most of this time to prepare for an amazing journey with your partner. It is going to be a delightful day.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

