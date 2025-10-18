Search
Pisces Horoscope Today for October 18, 2025: A good news within the family

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 18, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Overcome professional stress through commitment.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger

Explore new aspects of romance. Continue the sincerity at work that may lead to positive results. Ensure your financial decisions are safer and more productive.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Take new steps in the relationship. Overcome professional stress through commitment. Handle wealth carefully, and health will also be good.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Maintain a robust relationship with the lover today. You both should be ready to discuss openly and share your emotions. Avoid the interference of a third person. It is good to keep the lover in high spirits. Some love affairs may also receive the support of parents. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision. Married females may also conceive.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

You need to be more focused on the tasks assigned. New responsibilities will keep you busy, and some professionals, especially those who handle technical jobs, will work additional hours. IT, healthcare, hospitality, copywriting, and animation professionals can expect an appraisal. Authors may have a work published, while copywriters may succeed in winning clients. There will be opportunities to move abroad for a job, while creative people will also receive chances to prove their mettle.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and this will help you clear the pending dues. You may help a sibling or friend with money. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market, as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. You may repay a loan and will also be successful in buying electronic devices. Take the initiative to settle a financial dispute within the family.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Your general health will be good today. Be careful while using a staircase and seniors should also pay more attention to their diet. There can also be oral health issues. Avoid lifting heavy objects in the second part of the day. Children must be careful while playing, as bruises may happen. Those who have Asthma must not venture outside in dust. You may also consider quitting both alcohol and tobacco.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

