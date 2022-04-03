Pisces Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 3

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are a winner with your innate quality to only win battle but also hearts. You have always loved to handle situations as per your experience and perception in life. But having said so, it doesn't make you an overconfident soul. You are always open to new ideas and feedback. You don't have any insecurity and take criticism quite well. You are so confident that nothing can make you directionless. Your firm determination and willpower will help you in winning the most difficult battles. Your utter dedication and determination is the unique quality that you must be proud of. You simply love challenges and a trip full of adventure is highly recommended for you. You can take the children your family along with you. You get carried away very easily, so you are advised to be very careful while making any decision regarding your ancestral property.

Pisces Finance Today

In your money matters, you have been acting wisely all this while. Your analysis and calculation about the share market will fetch you a considerable profit. You are advised to invest all hard-earned money after consulting an expert.

Pisces Family Today

The day will be great as your entire family will be in a great joyous mood today. The reason behind this positivity is most like to be an issue getting resolved at the right time. You can expect more good news from your maternal uncle and aunt.

Pisces Career Today

You have been very serious about your career and today you are most likely to achieve your goals with your sheer wisdom and hard work. Your seniors will be very happy with your dedication.

Pisces Health Today

You are advised to stick to your diet plan today. You must not indulge in any junk or fast food. Take care of your eyes and avoid watching TV or screen for long hours. Don’t skip any meal and avoid doing rigorous cardio workshops.

Pisces Love Life Today

Love life and romance in your life will be normal without and thrill. Don’t keep too high expectations from your spouse or partner. You are advised to cherish the sense of peace and stability in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026