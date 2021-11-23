Ratna Jyotish :This gem can make a commoner a ruler, know it’s benefits

Who does not want to get rich and have a prosperous life? Ratna Shashtra speaks about various ratnas, when worn correctly these ratnas can attract good luck and keep the wearer away from illness and bad luck. It is believed that ratnas can change a person's life and can turn the odds in his favour. One such ratna that we are going to discuss is Neelam or Sapphire.

According to Jyotish beliefs, Neelam can bring rags to riches. This ratna is dedicated to Lord Shani. But, it is important to note that this ratna can't be worn by everybody. On the one hand this ratna is believed to bring rags to riches, but on the other hand when it is inauspicious; it can make rich people poor. So, be careful before you plan to wear it.

According to Jyotish calculation, a thorough examination of Kundli of a person planning to wear Neelam is needed. Let us know more about Neelam and its benefits.

Some of the benefits of Neelam ratna are:

• For people whom Neelam is auspicious, it shows immediate benefits

• It helps in getting riddance from health related issues

• It brings monetary gain

• Brings prosperity in jobs and business.

If Neelam ratna is inauspicious then one can face various problems. Some of them are

• Neelam doesn’t benefit everyone. For people whom it is inauspicious, it can lead to health related issues and problems

• It can result in financial loss

• There could be a major mishap or an accident

It is important to know if Neelam is auspicious before you wear it. Here are the ways to find out if this ratna is auspicious for you or not.

Before wearing Neelam, you can keep it under the pillow before going to sleep. If you don’t get any nightmares and have a sound sleep, it means this ratna is auspicious for you. If you face loss of sleep, it indicates that Neelam is inauspicious for you.

It is advised that if someone encounters any mishap after wearing this ratna, it should immediately be taken off.