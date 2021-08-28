Sagittarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 28

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You have an air of trust Sagittarians. People want to go along with what you say and solving any difficult problems is easy when they arise. Try something fresh in your hand. You are probably pleasantly pleased and enjoy a future successful encounter.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Conduct with moderation your financial affairs. You are now fairly happy, but even when lending money, you should examine both advantages and disadvantages. Don't be taken by folks who promise falsely when they borrow and do all in writing. You can sleep at night and secure your property.

Sagittarius Family Today

Thanks to your relaxed and open style, domestic affairs will go smoothly Sagittarians. There are no bad surprises in the corner, and you will finally have the chance to clarify an old mistake. Obviously, you are an excellent listener and feel that you are the same long wavelength as your family and friends.

Sagittarius Career Today

As expected, everything is moving forward positively. You can do complex activities and take critical decisions and new projects. You have a high level of self-confidence, with coworkers as well as superiors. Stay humble and thoughtful to keep your momentum going.

Sagittarius Health Today

You have the strength to do any hard task you have to do Sagittarians. Run free of any damaging psychological loads and vices. You can cope with new physical demands. Make use of your new energy and think about how your attitude can survive in times of difficulty.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Arguments are not currently on the agenda between your partner and you. You live a really harmonious time together, in which your lover definitely cares and considers you very much about your well-being. Be mindful that in this respect he or she mustn't go too far. With the good balance of the relationship, both partners will meet their requirements in the long term.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Teal





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

