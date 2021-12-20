Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 20: Focus on the deals today

Sagittarius (Nov 22- Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you have an amazing zeal to lead your life. You are the most adventurous of all the zodiac signs. You love your freedom and you will not compromise on it at any cost. You highly value dreams and an imaginative state of being. You understand how the cosmos work. Your optimism helps others to shift their perspectives towards positivity. You make friends easily just like your fellow fire sign. You are known for your straightforward and blunt way of communication. You find it difficult to commit to a situation or a person for a longer time. This is only because of your urge to live an independent individualistic life. You are still a game player Sagittarius. You deserve the best rewards out of your life with a positive influence on your sign. Expand yourself and your network with every move, it will benefit you.

Sagittarius Finance Today

This day is quite auspicious for all the affairs relating to money and finance. Also, expect good monetary gains from your existing investments. Focus on the deals today. Any deal done today will be beneficial to you in the long run.

Sagittarius Family Today

People born under this sign have a good sense of humour, and this quality will get you lots of praise today at family functions or a casual get-together.

Sagittarius Career Today

You may have work pressure today in the office; stress and fatigue will accompany you today at the workplace but your approach towards your job will make all the tasks easier for you and you can expect appreciation from the seniors too.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your health seems good today. Try some stress-relieving activities today for the day to stay healthy and happy.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Dear Sagittarius, you'll have a good day with your partner today. You both can have a good time together, be it on a coffee date or an evening walk.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

