Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 10: Twist and turns in love life

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The day is likely to be full of happiness, progress and prosperity as your efforts are likely to fetch positive results. Your image, as well as status in society, will increase. Stop being over ambitious and think practically. This would yield beneficial outcomes in all your ventures. You will be able to accomplish each project that you undertake, which will enable you to attain a position of authority and influence. Your mind is likely to be filled with positive thoughts and you may try to initiate something new. Projects that were put on hold for a long time will gain momentum now, making the future a bright one. If there was an on-going legal case in court, then the chances of the decision being taken in your favour are high. You can plan a trip with your friends to unwind. Time will be especially beneficial for students pursuing higher education and they can explore opportunities to move abroad.

Sagittarius Finance Today

If you were thinking of investing money in stock or mutual funds, then the time is favourable. Those in business are advised to stay cautious regarding their investments and matters related to land and property may take some time to fructify.

Sagittarius Family Today

You will get support from your siblings and you are likely to share a close bond with them. They may support you whenever required. Your mother's health too would improve and you would spend quality time with her.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are likely to achieve recognition and promotion in the workplace and you will also get along well with your seniors. Those of you working in the government sector, public dealing and communications may successfully bag a prestigious contract.

Sagittarius Health Today

Don’t waste any time and consult a doctor immediately if you feel difficulties like back pain or something in the respiratory tract. Also, start practising Yoga to combat the mental strains.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Avoid getting into an argument or having differences with your spouse else it could go out of hand. Your love life will take an interesting turn, and you may want to shake things up a bit.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

