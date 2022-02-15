Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 15: Unfavourable day ahead

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius is ruled by the planet Jupiter, and its symbol is the archer. Sagittarius is a fire sign, and people who belong to this sign are often described as curious, impatient, undiplomatic, romantic, and possessing a great sense of humour. Today, people who belong to this sign are expected to have a so-so day with a very good chance of travelling.



Sagittarius Finance Today

Financially, today is not a good day for most Sagittarius. Therefore, we advise you to not make any decisions regarding new or existing financial opportunities. However, in the realm of properties, you will do fine.



Sagittarius Family Today

You should try to mend the ties with your family members by spending quality time with them and motivating them to do better. You can do the same by being more expressive and communicating your thoughts and feelings more often. In other news, you and your family will have a moderate to good day today with no fighting or bickering.



Sagittarius Career Today

Professionally you are expected to have a moderate day with nothing exceptional going on. However, if you are not experiencing any high highs or low lows, that is not bad either. Try to stay determined on your goal and not lose focus just because you didn’t have a splendid day.



Sagittarius Health Today

It is not expected that you will fall ill any time soon; however, you should put some effort into exercising and sports that you enjoy playing. Not only will playing a sport help you with your social life, but it will also allow you to better your mental health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your romantic life seems to be doing well. No trouble in paradise is expected; however, you should try to make your significant other feel special by offering them affection and appreciation. Also try not to be very dismissive of the emotions of your partner when they try to share something with you.



Lucky Number- 7

Lucky Colour- Magenta

