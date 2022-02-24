Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 24: Find out what your charts say

Sagittarius (Nov 20 - Dec 21)



You’re easy going and adventurous. You love trying out new things and are always up for challenges. This go-getter attitude of yours is certainly going to take you to the top. Be fierce, be happy and keep up this feisty spirit!

Sagittarius Finance today

You might face problems here and there. That might be attributed to your unnecessary spending too. Remember that now is the time to make smart decisions and steady investments. You want a secure and healthy future without financial burdens and that’s why you need to act upon it from now. Cut down and cut back, just a little. You’ll thank yourself for this later.

Sagittarius Family today



Things with family members have been smooth and if they haven’t now is the time to sort it out. Let bygones be bygones. Spend quality time and bond over your favourite activities. It'll be refreshing and calming for everybody and will reduce regular exhaustion.



Sagittarius Career today



How good do you feel today?! If you’re not feeling like that you must prepare yourself to feel that way. You’ve worked so hard and people are finally noticing and acknowledging your efforts. It’s your time to shine and get applauded for the same. Just keep working hard and you’ll be gaining more success. It’s your time to shine and get applauded for the same. Just keep working hard and you’ll be gaining more success because of this “never say never” attitude

Sagittarius Health today



You’re glowing, quite literally. You’ve been happy and are taking things lightly. This is doing good for your mental health. You’ve also started paying attention to light exercises and that’s a good sign. A healthy mind and body are what you should always be seeking. Don’t take seasonal illnesses too seriously. A little warm milk and steam can solve most of it.

Sagittarius Love life today



You may feel a good vibe with someone really close to you. There could be possibility that you feel close to someone. People in relationship can experience a good evening tonight.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026