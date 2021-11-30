Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: Don't lose patience!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today things may turn a little hectic for you. You may also find it difficult to take decisions during this period. Clear your head, and contemplate carefully to make the right choice. If any legal case has been pending, then it may not be decided in your favor and may bring an increase in your financial burden. Rethink your strategies to avoid a negative outcome. Don't lose patience despite the provocation. Some of you can be prone to mishaps, hence adequate precaution and care is required. Students may face some bottlenecks in their studies, they will need to deal with it on priority. If any legal case related to land or property has been going on with your relatives, then it is likely to be decided in your favor.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Businesspeople may see their profits going up and they can also expect sudden and unexpected gains. Entrepreneurs and job personnel are likely to have better growth in comparison to the recent past.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your relationship with your parents is likely to improve and any advice given by him may prove beneficial for you in the long run. Younger family members are likely to seek inspiration from you in creating a positive image.

Sagittarius Career Today

Neglecting office for personal work may not cut ice with higher up at workplace, so be vigilant. Those in a job can experience some discomfort as they may be asked to deliver results under short deadlines. Keep up your confidence and composure to regain the winning edge.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may feel exhausted physically and mentally, therefore, it is advised to practice meditation for better wellbeing. Health of your child/children might become a cause of concern today. Don’t worry; timely medical attention will make matters better.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Getting involved with someone you care for deeply cannot be ruled out for some. The new connection is likely to be emotionally satisfying and full of passion. Your superior communication skills are likely to come in handy and help maintain harmony both in your love life and family.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

