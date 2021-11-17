Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 17: Maintain your cool!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians are level headed, smart and intelligent. They are able to see the possibilities and take the risk. They think ten steps ahead of what everyone else is thinking and that’s why they are very difficult to be played upon. Sagittarius cares for you deeply but doesn’t always know how to show it. You’ll have to read between the lines. Caring too much is the one thing a Sagittarius battles with all the time. There is not much going on in your travelling section, but you can take a brisk walk to a nearby cafe or to a nearby park to unwind your stress. Or, go out with your lover on a long drive. Today is decision time. You have been worrying about some issues for the last week – be firm with what you want to do now.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You are going to receive some unexpected good news. It may be related to your career or personal life, but it will result in financial gain for you. It will also show you the path to future gains of the similar types.

Sagittarius Family Today

There will be no tension at home. Even if stress arises, the only remedy is to try to keep an open mind and listen to what other people have to say.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your ability to communicate effectively at the workplace seems to get affected due to some actions taken against you! Maintain your cool and focus on justifying your side only to those whom you report to or those who are willing to listen to you.

Sagittarius Health Today

Proper diet and relaxation exercise are necessary to maintain your health and beauty. Your thinking process is operating at a slower pace than usual, and that is just normal. It is preferable for you to slow down your thoughts rather than allowing them to race through your head.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Before you take any drastic step, you should try to sort it out by dialogue. Your persuasive powers are at their peak now. So, make good use of them.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026