Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 18: Day looks challenging

You thrive on different challenges and pour immense energy on physical and cognitive activities. You have a smart, compassionate, loyal and assertive personality. Like your zodiac symbol, you have sharp features and have a strong sense of independence. You are risk-takers and have sharp business acumen, which help you to shine in any career that you choose. You are warm and generous and show great care for people you love. You are an outstanding team player, a good talker, and always stand by your friends. Work hard and party harder! This seems to be your theme for the day and it is absolutely apt too. You have a great sense of humor so you can choose to host large scale events.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You will have a challenging financial situation. Be vigilant of your moves and keep a long-term funding strategy away from unnecessary expenses. You can get a name for yourself in the world of real estate, but for that you will have to work tirelessly.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family life can however, mostly be calm, even if it is not boring. You will there for others who love you. Go to a garden; take a walk barefoot in the grass while listening to your favorite music and play cricket, badminton, or any game you like with the kids. Have a relax attitude.

Sagittarius Career Today

Today you will develop better relationships with colleagues and clients. So, it is a good day to explore onto something new which requires influential prowess. You may get new offers from countries.

Sagittarius Health Today

Minor skin ailments can trouble you so plan a detoxification program. With this, cut down on oily stuffs. Your health otherwise will remain sound.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It is vital that you now communicate your needs and desires to your partner in a clear manner. Your communication has appeared ambiguous and has created confusion in your relationship. You are the only one who can get your relationship on track.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

