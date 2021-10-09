Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 9: Unlucky day for property deals

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are full of positivity, very straight forward and not a jealous kind of the person. You prefer being the anchor of their own ship and avoid being dominated by anyone. You want to stay free and ease out their life at their own terms and conditions. You may get attracted by many personalities around them but nothing costs them more than their freedom and out-going lifestyle. Experiment with a different clothing style. Visit a movie theatre. Today, do something to add some spice to your life. There is not much on the cards; perhaps you will make a change to your daily routine. For those of you who have the day off, you may choose to spend it doing anything you choose.

Sagittarius Finance Today

If we take a look at the planetary positions, property dealings are weak for you today. Avoid making any bigger transactions as the day doesn’t appear to be favourable. An official colleague may ask for some financial help.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family life appears to be mostly calm. Although you may crave for an outing or may be a change of scene but you would need to be available at home. A sibling or a cousin staying at a distant place may come and stay with you. Health of kids may be a cause of concern.

Sagittarius Career Today

Consider taking a more fearless attitude to the day, and you will find yourself being a lot more successful. You need to bring your ideas to the table with confidence. Maintain a cool demeanour while continuing to work toward being your most productive version of yourself.

Sagittarius Health Today

Take a moment to consider what you believe might be beneficial for you- whether it is good sleep or particular food habits. Overall, your health seems to be doing well! Do not give up on your good habits.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You may invite a few friends over for a get-together or dinner. You may fall for someone in your extended friend circle. You will be overjoyed because there will be an instant connection between you and that person.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

