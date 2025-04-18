Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2025, predicts a vacation abroad

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome the hurdles with a smile Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2025: Both health & wealth are positive.

Look for options to repair the cracks in the love life. Consider new tasks at the workplace that test your professional mettle. Both health & wealth are positive.

Troubleshoot the relationship issues and take up new tasks at work that will prove your mettle. You are wealthy and healthy today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Look for pleasant creative moments to celebrate the love life. Be sensible while having heated discussions and do not hurt the feelings of your lover. You may also plan a romantic trip where crucial decisions can be made. Single females will receive a proposal today. Some married females may find the husband less romantic and this is something you both need to talk about. Married females may conceive today. Office romance is not a good idea for married Sagittarius natives as the family life will collapse today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to grow in your career. Some minor productivity issues may be there but your commitment and discipline will help you climb the ladder of success at the office. Do not be apprehensive at team meetings and express your opinion freely. You may also give feedback which will brighten your chances of a hike in the role and salary today. Those who plan to quit the job can submit a letter of resignation and update the profile on a job portal.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Though money will come in from different sources, it is good to keep a watch on the expenditure. You may settle a financial dispute with a sibling. You may also try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. If you face hurdles in terms of investing take advice from the experts. Females will book flight tickets and make hotel reservations for a vacation abroad.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Luckily, you will have a healthy life, free from serious medical issues. Those who are interested in getting a complete medical check-up can go ahead and perform the check-up. Athletes may have bruises while playing. Females may have gynecological issues while seniors may have pain at joints and sleep-related issues. Do not lift heavy objects above the head. Pregnant females need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

