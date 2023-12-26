Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 26, 2023 predicts unexpected income

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are born leader I fell in love today. Be diligent at the office and take up new professional assignments. Both wealth and health are good and handle money smartly today. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 26, 2023. Be diligent at the office and take up new professional assignments.

Spend time talking to resolve the troubles in your love life. Settle the issues at work and utilize the finances diligently. You are also healthy today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your sincerity in the love life is unmatched. But your lover may raise fingers which can cause friction in the love life. Avoid arguments and show patience. This will save your relationship in the long run. Always value the opinion of your lover and ensure you love each other’s company. Some long-term relationships may not work out and there can also be a separation today. Single Sagittarius natives will fall in love in the second part of the day.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up new tasks at the office. Today is good to launch a new project and your communication skills will help you at the negotiation table. If you are a junior, ensure you bring out innovative concepts that would be accepted by the management. Traders will expand their business to new areas. Some businessmen will have issues related to policies and licenses. Healthcare and IT professionals will see new opportunities to relocate abroad.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today as prosperity is all around. Wealth will pour in from different sources and an unexpected income will also come in. This gives you opportunities to augment your wealth by smartly investing in multiple sources including the share market. You may also donate money to charity in the second part of the day. Some Sagittarius females will buy an expensive gift for their lovers.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you stay happy today by keeping the office pressure outside the home. Spend time with the family and also avoid stuff rich in oil and grease. Those who have liver or kidney-related issues need to have a special watch on their medical condition. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports including underwater activities. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler on hilly terrains tonight.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857