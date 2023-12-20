Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2023 predicts new love affairs

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, chase your dreams to achieve them Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 20, 2023: Minor financial issues exist today.

Stay happy in the love life and shower affection on the partner. Handle the challenges at the job to obtain career growth. Minor financial issues exist today.

Your love relationship will be robust today. Every responsibility at the office is an opportunity to professionally grow. Your financial status will show minor issues. However, my health is good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Have a great day packed with fun and romance. You will see more pleasant moments today. Avoid delving into the past and do not pick out things that may upset the lover. Keep the love affair creative but simple. You may also plan a romantic lunch or dinner. A night drive is a romantic way to end the day. Your parents may support the romance and marriage may also be on the cards. Some females may get conceived today and you can be serious about starting a family.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from gossip at the office. Instead, focus on the work as tight deadlines wait for you. Government employees can expect a change in location while salespersons will need to strive to achieve the target. Those who are in judiciary, police, and military service will have a tough time. Some professionals will clear the way to relocate to a foreign country for a job. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of money. No major expenditure will happen today but it is also wise not to spend too much on luxury. Save the wealth for the rainy day. However, you may consider buying gold or property as an asset. Avoid investments in the speculative business but you may try mutual funds. Traders will see good returns and some senior Sagittarius natives will also divide the wealth among the children.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You will be good in terms of health. No major illness will exist but some Sagittarius natives will have troubles associated with breathing. Seniors must not miss medications. Mild exercise is good for staying healthy. Cut down on oily stuff and consume more nuts, fruits, and vegetables.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart