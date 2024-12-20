Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 predicts fortune in stock market

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges are your companions There will be tremors in the love affair and you need to settle them. Look for success in the professional life. Financial status is intact to make investments. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024. No serious medical issue will impact the day.

Ensure you are happy in love. Despite challenges, your professional life will be productive today. Financially you are prosperous today. The health is also at your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

There can be complications in the relationship and some females will prefer coming out of the love affair because they find it toxic. You may find your lover annoying but instead of creating a fuss, have a discussion to straighten things out. Your lover will be keen to spend more time with you. Married natives need to be disciplined in the relationship and should not get entangled in an office romance that may lead to chaos.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Continue your discipline at work. Stay calm at team meetings and do not let emotions dictate things. Instead, be wise and diplomatic wherever they are needed. If you are keen to switch the job, you may put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. New calls will come by evening. Entrepreneurs may develop issues in raising funds but that won’t stop from expanding the trade to new territories. Students appearing for examination should pay more attention.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

While you may be tempted to buy luxury items it is good to control the desires as wealth is to be saved for the rainy day. However, you may buy electronic appliances today. The second part of the day is good to buy or sell a property. Traders and businessmen will also receive funds from different sources as assistance. You may also test your fortune in the stock market or speculative business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No serious medical issue will impact the day. Have a healthy menu rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Today, children may suffer from viral fever and will also skip school. Some females may complain about migraine, menstrual issues, and stomach pain. Avoid heavy exercises today and also skip risky adventure sports. Minor natives may have small bruises but they will be fine within a day or two.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

