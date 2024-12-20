Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 predicts fortune in stock market
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial status is intact to make investments.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges are your companions
There will be tremors in the love affair and you need to settle them. Look for success in the professional life. Financial status is intact to make investments.
Ensure you are happy in love. Despite challenges, your professional life will be productive today. Financially you are prosperous today. The health is also at your side.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
There can be complications in the relationship and some females will prefer coming out of the love affair because they find it toxic. You may find your lover annoying but instead of creating a fuss, have a discussion to straighten things out. Your lover will be keen to spend more time with you. Married natives need to be disciplined in the relationship and should not get entangled in an office romance that may lead to chaos.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Continue your discipline at work. Stay calm at team meetings and do not let emotions dictate things. Instead, be wise and diplomatic wherever they are needed. If you are keen to switch the job, you may put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. New calls will come by evening. Entrepreneurs may develop issues in raising funds but that won’t stop from expanding the trade to new territories. Students appearing for examination should pay more attention.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
While you may be tempted to buy luxury items it is good to control the desires as wealth is to be saved for the rainy day. However, you may buy electronic appliances today. The second part of the day is good to buy or sell a property. Traders and businessmen will also receive funds from different sources as assistance. You may also test your fortune in the stock market or speculative business.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
No serious medical issue will impact the day. Have a healthy menu rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Today, children may suffer from viral fever and will also skip school. Some females may complain about migraine, menstrual issues, and stomach pain. Avoid heavy exercises today and also skip risky adventure sports. Minor natives may have small bruises but they will be fine within a day or two.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
