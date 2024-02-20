 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 20, 2024 advices professional commitment | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 advices professional commitment

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 advices professional commitment

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 20, 2024 01:43 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for February 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your efforts will bring in good results at the office.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are not scared of none

Consider the choices of your lover and also ensure professional commitment. Your efforts will bring in good results at the office. Both wealth & health are good.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024: Shower love and make life joyous today.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024: Shower love and make life joyous today.

Go for risks at the office and you will see good results. Shower love and make life joyous today. Both and health wealth will be good today.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Fall in love today. As the stars of romance are stronger, you may confidently express your emotions to get a positive response. If you are serious about the relationship, introduce your partner to the family as you may receive approval from the elders. You may meet up with an ex-flame and this may lead you back to the old relationship as you both will settle all the old problems. Some Sagittarius natives will be happy to make a call on marriage while married females can consider expanding the family today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your positive attitude will work at team meetings. Show your innovative ideas to impress the seniors. The natives who are new in the office must stay away from controversies. Do not express negative thoughts and also maintain a good relationship with the superiors. Female managers should show prowess in the workplace or else will be taken for granted. Travel is also on the cards, especially for the people working in the travel and tourism industry.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Have a strong financial position today. As you will receive income from previous investments and ancestral property, you are good to make crucial decisions. Some Sagittarius natives will also make financial decisions at the office. Bankers and accountants need to be careful about the final balance sheet today. Entrepreneurs will see opportunities to expand the trade and promoters will provide funds.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

While you are healthy today, it is wise to avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages. Instead, go for fresh fruit juice. Laziness can be a major issue but mental willingness to work can resolve this crisis. Staying in the company of people with a positive attitude will help you overcome laziness. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as well as while lighting the stove.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On