Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts fruitful results

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You fear no risk Talk to settle the issues with your lover. New responsibilities will keep you busy at the office. Be careful about monetary expenses. Your health is also good. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024: Talk to settle the issues with your lover

Handle relationship issues with a mature attitude. Professionally, you will be productive. Keep a distance from official controversies. Health will be good throughout the day. No major financial issue will trouble you.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be romantic today and surprise the lover with gifts and a sumptuous dinner. Keep the past differences under wraps and look forward to a happy future. Today is not good to discuss unpleasant things and you also need to stay away from hurling personal insults. Single Scorpios can expect someone to enter to enter life today, especially in the second half of the day. You may meet the person while traveling, at a party, official event, or at a family function.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who are seeking a job change can put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. You will receive more than one interview call before evening. Schedule them to receive a new offer letter. You need to stay away from gossip and politics. Also, ensure you maintain a good rapport with your superiors. An IT project may require rework as the client is not happy. Bankers, academicians, scientists, electronic engineers, and chefs will have tight schedules today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Be sensible when it comes to financial expenditure. Financial prosperity may not be as per your expectations. This can impact your routine schedule. You may plan for an investment in mutual funds. However, the day is not good to try the luck in the stock market. A sibling will ask for financial help but wait for a day or two to lend money.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You will have good health today. No major ailment will trouble the day. Start the day with exercise. You may also join a yoga session or a gym today. Pregnant females should be careful while lifting heavy objects. Viral fever, migraine, oral health issues, and body aches will be common among Sagittarius natives today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857