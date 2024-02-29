 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts fruitful results | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts fruitful results

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 29, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for February 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You will have good health today.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You fear no risk

Talk to settle the issues with your lover. New responsibilities will keep you busy at the office. Be careful about monetary expenses. Your health is also good.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024: Talk to settle the issues with your lover

Handle relationship issues with a mature attitude. Professionally, you will be productive. Keep a distance from official controversies. Health will be good throughout the day. No major financial issue will trouble you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be romantic today and surprise the lover with gifts and a sumptuous dinner. Keep the past differences under wraps and look forward to a happy future. Today is not good to discuss unpleasant things and you also need to stay away from hurling personal insults. Single Scorpios can expect someone to enter to enter life today, especially in the second half of the day. You may meet the person while traveling, at a party, official event, or at a family function.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Those who are seeking a job change can put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. You will receive more than one interview call before evening. Schedule them to receive a new offer letter. You need to stay away from gossip and politics. Also, ensure you maintain a good rapport with your superiors. An IT project may require rework as the client is not happy. Bankers, academicians, scientists, electronic engineers, and chefs will have tight schedules today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Be sensible when it comes to financial expenditure. Financial prosperity may not be as per your expectations. This can impact your routine schedule. You may plan for an investment in mutual funds. However, the day is not good to try the luck in the stock market. A sibling will ask for financial help but wait for a day or two to lend money.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You will have good health today. No major ailment will trouble the day. Start the day with exercise. You may also join a yoga session or a gym today. Pregnant females should be careful while lifting heavy objects. Viral fever, migraine, oral health issues, and body aches will be common among Sagittarius natives today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
