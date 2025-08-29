Sagittarius Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Those who aspire to join a new job may put down their paper

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love solving mysteries Keep the love relationship productive and enterprising. You should settle the professional issues at the workplace and consider safe monetary investments. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship will see no major hiccups. Ensure you take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Financially, you are good, but minor health issues may exist.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your partner deserves care and affection. Deliver respect and you will receive it back. The day is also not good to get into loose talks, as you may be misunderstood by the lover. Avoid hurting the emotions of the lover. You may also introduce the lover to the parents, and may also take a call on the marriage. Those who have had a break-up in the recent past will have opportunities to fall in love again. Married females may also conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You will take up new responsibilities at the office. There will be issues related to productivity, and some seniors may also try belittling your efforts. Team leaders will have problems in tackling politics within the team. However, ensure it does not impact the total output. Spend more time at the workplace to understand the priorities. Those who aspire to join a new job can confidently put down the paper, as interviews will be lined up by this evening. Businessmen should also be careful about the partnerships today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you will see big gains today. Your wealth will increase as there will be an inflow of cash from different sources. Some females will invest in jewellery, which is also a form of investment. Do not lend large amounts today, as you may have issues getting it back on time. Businessmen may raise funds today and will also clear all pending dues. However, there should be a special focus on partnerships.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while having breathing issues today. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. You may also have viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues. Children should be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen. If you are keen to quit smoking, today is the best time to give up the habit.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)