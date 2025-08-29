Sagittarius Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Those who aspire to join a new job may put down their paper
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: You may also introduce the lover to the parents, and may also take a call on the marriage.
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love solving mysteries
Keep the love relationship productive and enterprising. You should settle the professional issues at the workplace and consider safe monetary investments.
The relationship will see no major hiccups. Ensure you take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Financially, you are good, but minor health issues may exist.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Your partner deserves care and affection. Deliver respect and you will receive it back. The day is also not good to get into loose talks, as you may be misunderstood by the lover. Avoid hurting the emotions of the lover. You may also introduce the lover to the parents, and may also take a call on the marriage. Those who have had a break-up in the recent past will have opportunities to fall in love again. Married females may also conceive today.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
You will take up new responsibilities at the office. There will be issues related to productivity, and some seniors may also try belittling your efforts. Team leaders will have problems in tackling politics within the team. However, ensure it does not impact the total output. Spend more time at the workplace to understand the priorities. Those who aspire to join a new job can confidently put down the paper, as interviews will be lined up by this evening. Businessmen should also be careful about the partnerships today.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Financially, you will see big gains today. Your wealth will increase as there will be an inflow of cash from different sources. Some females will invest in jewellery, which is also a form of investment. Do not lend large amounts today, as you may have issues getting it back on time. Businessmen may raise funds today and will also clear all pending dues. However, there should be a special focus on partnerships.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Be careful while having breathing issues today. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. You may also have viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues. Children should be careful while playing, as minor bruises may happen. If you are keen to quit smoking, today is the best time to give up the habit.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
