Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sagittarius Horoscope Today for August 9, 2025: A romantic dinner awaits

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Prove your commitment in the love affair today.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, say no to gossip today

Do not succumb to pressure at the office. Prove your commitment in the love affair today. Wealth will bring mental happiness. Health is also positive today.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay happy in the love affair through open communication. Pressure at your office will help you become stronger. Financially, you are good today, and your health will also be in good condition.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover happy and avoid placing egos in front of the preferences of the lover. Your lover can be possessive, and you need to be tactical while handling such issues. A romantic dinner or a surprise gift is an easy way to make the relationship stronger. Some females will get support in their relationships at home. Married male natives must be careful while involved in office romance, as their spouse will find this out today. Single natives may also expect to come across someone interesting today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your diplomatic attitude will work out at crucial hours, especially at a client session. You should not hesitate to take up new tasks that will lead to career growth. Copywriters, designers, animators, and IT professionals will be lucky to win accolades from foreign clients. Those who are in the notice period may find a new job, while students should be careful during the interviews. Entrepreneurs will be hopeful about expansion plans today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources, but you need to be careful about the expenditure today. Avoid large-scale purchasing of luxury items. Do not invest blindly in the stock market. Instead, take the guidance of a financial expert. A part-time job will also bring in a good salary. There will be property-related discussions within the family, and you will be a part of it, which may bring uneasy moments. You may also renovate the house today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Despite the minor allergies that may impact your routine, your general health will be good today. You may join a gym today or attend a yoga session, which will keep you mentally and physically fit. Those who have pain in joints or digestion issues may require consulting a doctor. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today for August 9, 2025: A romantic dinner awaits
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On