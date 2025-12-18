Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 18, 2025: You may receive monetary help from your spouse

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Face the world with a smile Look for fabulous moments in love life. Make the office creative and productive. Settle the financial issues with your friends and consider saving more. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Do not make the lover upset while spending time together. You should also be vigilant about the issues at the workplace. Financial issues stop blind expenditure today. Your health is normal.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will undergo minor changes today. You need to be careful about the emotions of your partner. It is also good to propose to the crush as the response will be mostly positive. Some long-distance relationships may not work as you assumed. Communication is crucial today. Married females may reconnect with their ex-lovers. However, this may also bring in serious consequences in the family life. Some love affairs will have the interference of a third person, which may create unwanted stress.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be productive today. However, a senior may try to belittle your efforts and achievements. Stay composed at the job, and you’ll get the prize. Some tasks will also require you to work additional hours. Utilize every opportunity to professionally grow. IT and healthcare professionals may see chances to relocate abroad, while animation, architecture, law, hospitality, and aviation professionals will see a promotion or a hike in salary. Businessmen may also sign new partnerships.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. However, some natives will have issues related to payments. Seniors may be serious about dividing the health among the children. You may also require wealth to buy a new property today. You may receive monetary help from your spouse. Today is a good day to buy gold, but ensure you have enough money in your wallet. Today, you may also consider investing in stocks, trading, and speculative business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be no major health issues, but continue your medicines. Females may develop migraine or oral health issues. Take a nutritious and balanced diet and stay away from fatty foods. Hypertension, anxiety, allergies, and infections can also disrupt the day. Spend more time with the family and maintain a proper balance between both office and personal life. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)