Sagittarius Horoscope Today for October 17, 2025: You may have to travel today for office purposes

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay charged today Keep the relationship alive through open communication. Give up ego at the workplace and ensure you take up new tasks with tight deadlines. Wealth is fine. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Look for better options to settle the romantic troubles with the lover. Professional success will be there. Financially, you are good, but your health demands more care.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

The relationship demands more attention. You both should sit together today, and there is also scope to take the love affair to the next level with the consent of your parents. Some love affairs will see issues due to the interference of a third person, and this can lead to serious chaos on the following day. Put an end to it through open communication. Married females need to put in effort to settle the issues with the siblings and parents of their spouse today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the preferences of the client at the workplace. Your primary focus should be on the job and keep aside office politics. Architects, interior designers, chefs, and government employees will spend more time at the workplace. You may also have to travel today for office purposes. Some traders will see good returns, while entrepreneurs considering expansion to foreign locations will need to wait for a few more days. Students waiting for admission to higher studies will have positive news.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and this will help you pay off all the debts today. Consider buying electronic appliances. You may also sell off or buy a new property, while students will require spending for higher studies. Seniors can also consider dividing the wealth among the children. Females may be fortunate to buy a car in the second half of the day. Businessmen will also be successful in raising the funds through promoters.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with breathing. You may develop a viral fever or rashes on the skin. Females may develop gynaecological issues, and children should be careful about minor bruises while playing. Some natives will develop bone-related injuries, and it is also crucial to pay attention while riding a two-wheeler today. You may also replace aerated drinks and junk food with a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)