Sagittarius Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: You should be a good listener today, and the second part of the day is also good to plan a romantic dinner.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Nothing beats your morale

It is good to keep a watch on e communication with the lover today. You should also be ready to take up new challenges at the workplace to grow in your career.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Your love life is free from problems today. You are expected to take up risks at the workplace. Have a happy financial status, while your health may give some trouble.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You should be ready to accept minor ego issues. The partner may pick up a fight while you spend time together, and it is good to adopt a diplomatic approach. You should be a good listener today, and the second part of the day is also good to plan a romantic dinner. Some female natives will have difficulties in getting approval from their parents for the relationship, but things will be sorted out sooner. Married females may also conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the workplace. The tight schedule may make you feel exhausted today. You are required to pay more attention to the performance. Despite a few allegations from within the team and outside, you will succeed in handling a crisis today. It is also good to be careful about the words you pick while at team sessions and meetings. Some students will clear the hurdles to join higher studies at foreign universities.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will come up today. However, it is good to have a proper financial plan. Female entrepreneurs will get support from promoters in terms of funds. The second half of the day is good to donate money to charity or to provide financial help to a friend. Businessmen may have minor issues with some clients over payments, but this will also be settled.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about what you eat, as digestion and stomach issues will be common today. Children will have oral health issues, while some natives will develop complications related to vision. You need to quit smoking as it may lead to cancer and lung-related diseases. Pregnant females need to avoid adventure sports such as rock climbing or mountaineering today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On