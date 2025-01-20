Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025 predicts new ventures abroad

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Always be positive! Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025. Do not compromise on love and be ready to take up professional challenges today.

Consider taking the love affair to the next level. Do not let tremors impact your professional life. Go for safe financial investments today. Health is good.

Do not compromise on love and be ready to take up professional challenges today. Be careful while you spend a large amount on luxury items and no major medical issue will happen today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your trust in your partner is reciprocated and surprises the lover with expensive gifts today. Those who are single or had a breakup a few months back will get a proposal or find someone charming to bring color back to life. Today is also auspicious to propose. Hence single cancer natives can propose confidently, especially in the first half of the day. Your attitude is crucial while spending time together. Married females may also go the family way.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Continue your professional attitude that will help you resolve issues related to job. You may have new tasks that may also take additional hours and extra effort. Those who are in the healthcare, manufacturing, publishing, aviation, and automobile sectors will have a tough schedule but many opportunities to prove their skills. Your commitment will work out while dealing with foreign clients today. Some businessmen will find new opportunities to launch new ventures abroad. For students, academic life will be successful. Those appearing for competitive exams need to be highly vigilant.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you won’t be in trouble today. Wealth will come from different sources and you may happily buy things of your choice. You may consider buying a new property. The second part of the day is auspicious to invest in the stock market. You may also consider launching a new business if your financial status permits that.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there. However, it is good to be careful, especially for those with cardiac issues or diabetes. Seniors may complain about vision-related issues today. Some females who are pregnant may have pain in their joints and should also avoid riding a bike or boarding a train today. Stick to a healthy diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and nutrients.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)