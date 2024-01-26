 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts a productive day | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts a productive day

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for Jan 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. New responsibilities at the office also mean new opportunities to grow.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a born leader

Have a strong love bonding today. Take up new roles at the workplace, no major financial issue will erupt, and handle every health issue diligently today.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Take up new roles at the workplace, no major financial issue will erupt, and handle every health issue diligently today.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Take up new roles at the workplace, no major financial issue will erupt, and handle every health issue diligently today.

Settle the love-related troubles with a smile of confidence. Professional success is also accompanied by both good health and wealth.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Value the sincerity of your partner. Have a great day where you share both happiness and miseries. Respect the privacy of your lover and stay away from arguments. Do not let the troubles take a violent turn. Some love affairs face setbacks due to outside interference and this needs to be stopped at the primary stage. Today is a good day for a proposal. Married girls may find issues with in-laws but do not let that impact your married life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities at the office also mean new opportunities to grow. Have a productive day where you keep office politics out. Be innovative at meetings. Chefs, accountants, healthcare employees, and armed persons will have a tough day with a busy schedule. Businessmen need to have a realistic approach to life and business. Some entrepreneurs may have a tiff with authorities and this needs to be resolved before the day ends. Those who handle the trade of leather, textiles, footwear, baked items, and automobile spare parts will have a productive day.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Handle all wealth-related issues with proper care. Minor issues may pop up and you will need to raise funds to meet the unexpected demand. Have a fund ready. Some Sagittarius natives will face a medical emergency at home. You may also consider donating wealth to charity or financially helping a needy friend today. While you can utilize the wealth to repair the home or refurbish the interiors, it is also important to not spend too high on luxury items.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor oral health issues will be common among Sagittarius natives today. Maintain a balanced office and personal life to keep the stress out. To be healthy, follow a menu free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. You may also join a gym today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

