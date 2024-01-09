Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024 predicts, risks won't scare you

Sagittarius – 22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Risks never scare you Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024. Be gentle in the relationship and skip unpleasant discussions today. Keep your lover in the comfort zone.

A happy romantic relationship is backed by professional success today. Despite challenges in health, you are financially successful throughout the day.

Feel the love today. Ensure all professional challenges are addressed with a mature attitude. Be careful about your health as minor issues may happen today. However, finance is at your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be gentle in the relationship and skip unpleasant discussions today. Keep your lover in the comfort zone. Do not be adamant and never compel your decisions on your partner. For singles, match-making will happen in the second half of the day. Handle all ego-related troubles with sensibility. Some male natives will get into extramarital affairs which may also put the marital life in danger. Today is also good to get the consent of parents for marriage.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be careful to not annoy the employer today. Some Sagittarius natives will become a victim of office politics. Avail every opportunity to deliver the best performance. Some Aries natives who have just joined the organization need to be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. You may also consider attending job interviews as the results will be positive. Businessmen dealing with textiles, footwear, fashion accessories, and furniture will see huge returns. Some traders will also have licensing-related issues with authorities that need to be settled before the day ends.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate today in terms of wealth. A family property will be transferred into your name. Some businessmen will be successful in signing new partnerships and the second half of the day is also auspicious to donate money to charity. You can also repair or renovate the home or buy an electronic product today.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

The Sagittarius natives with a cardiac history will develop complications in the first half of the day. Minor chest pain should not be let off lightly and you need to consult a doctor. There will also be minor infections including viral fever, sore throat, skin-relate allergies, and migraine. Spend more time with the family and have a healthy diet rich in nutrients and vitamins.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857