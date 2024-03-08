 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts complicated health | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts complicated health

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts complicated health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 08, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for March 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Misunderstandings will make the day lousy in terms of love.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not be too emotional

Resolve the problems in the relationship. Minor professional challenges exist and settle them to grow in their career. Handle wealth smartly as minor issues exist.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024: Minor professional challenges exist and settle them to grow in their career.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024: Minor professional challenges exist and settle them to grow in their career.

Shower love on the partner to make the love affair fabulous. My professional life will be packed & chaotic today. Financially, the day is not productive, and minor health issues may also come up.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the needs of the lover. You should avoid gossip in the love life and the priority needs to be happiness. Shower affection on the lover and share emotions. Do not delve into the past and instead indulge in discussions over the future. You may have the support of parents and may also call the shots on marriage. Some Sagittarius natives will meet the ex-flame but married females must not restart the old love affair as the family life will be in danger.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Misunderstandings will make the day lousy in terms of love. Avoid confrontations and do not talk loosely to the partner which may make things worse. Be cool even while have disagreements today. Some Sagittarius natives will be fortunate to get back into an old relationship. However, you need to be careful to not hurt the present relationship. Office romance is not a good idea as it may impact the personal and professional life.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You will see no wealth coming in. This may derail your plans. However, your routine life will be unaffected. Do not spend money on luxury items and also avoid lending a big amount to someone. A legal issue will need you to spend a big amount today. A sibling or a senior member of the family will also need financial support for medical care.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives with liver-related issues may develop complications today. Those with asthma are advised to not venture into dust. Start the day with a light exercise and practice yoga for some time. You may develop body aches or pain in joints. This may be disturbing. Pregnant females should avoid adventure sports including underwater activities.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On