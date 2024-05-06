Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024 predicts sincerity and respect

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Confidence is your weapon Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024. While you’re good today in terms of money, your health is also intact.

Stay happy in the love life and also feel the warmth of affection. Handle every task at a job with confidence. Have a positive approach to wealth today.

Troubleshoot love-related problems today and take up new responsibilities at the workplace. While you’re good today in terms of money, your health is also intact.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

A sincere and committed love is the takeaway of the day. However, minor frictions may happen that you need to resolve before the day ends. Provide personal space to the lover and do not impose your concepts on the other person. This will strengthen the relationship. Some Scorpios will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the old relationship. However, married persons should not opt for this as their marital life will be in trouble.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be careful at the office as you may be a victim of office politics. A coworker will raise doubt about your integrity which may upset you. Do not lose your temper while at meetings and reply to this with your productivity. Those who have interviews lined up for today will crack them without much difficulty. Some Sagittarius natives who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched today without fear.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Adopt a positive approach to financial affairs. Wealth will come in from different sources but you need to consider saving the money for the rainy day. However, you may go ahead with the plan to buy furniture, jewelry, or other essentials. Some females will purchase electronic items in the first part of the day.

Though today is good to invest money, avoid speculative business and instead go for mutual funds. Have a proper financial plan for better money management.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. It is good to start the day with minor exercise or yoga. Today, you may also recover from past ailments, which is a good sign. Some females will have gynecological issues that will need medical attention. It is good to avoid adventure sports and driving a car at night, especially in hilly terrains. Be careful about the diet as well.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)