Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025, astro tips for professional hiccups

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Conquer the world with an attitude Sagittarius Horoscope Today, May 17, 2025: Overcome the professional hiccups on a positive note.(Freepik)

Feel the love in the relationship by spending more time together. Be professional at the workplace to obtain good results. Maintain a healthy lifestyle today.

Be sensitive towards the needs of your lover. Overcome the professional hiccups on a positive note. You are fortunate in terms of both wealth and health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial today while spending time with your lover. Minor disagreements will be there but do not get into a confrontational mood as this may upset the lover. Some relationships will demand more communication while it is also crucial to provide the personal space to the lover today. Those who are in a new relationship need to spend more time together. Married females may have minor issues with their spouse and do not let a third person dictate things in the relationship.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Value the professional goals while you are at the workplace. The second part will be crucial for those who work with machines and those who hold senior roles in the banking and financial sectors will have heavy stress. Some government employees will also have a location change. Entrepreneurs will also be successful in launching new concepts today. Those who are keen to expand the trade to foreign territories will be fortunate to find promoters.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status is intact and no major crisis is visible today. However, avoid financial transactions with strangers while on travel. Some females will buy electronic appliances while seniors may divide the wealth among children. The first half is good for settling financial disputes with a sibling. You may also pick the day to donate money to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be respiratory issues and it is good to stay out of dusty areas and ensure you also take proper precautions while travelling to hilly terrains. Diabetic seniors may require medical attention in the later part of the day. Some children may develop skin infection. Today is also good for surgeries. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)